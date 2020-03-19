Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Decreased by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.