Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

CRM opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.23, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,906,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,330 shares of company stock valued at $68,365,259 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

