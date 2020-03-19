Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avnet Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

