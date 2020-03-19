Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Issued By William Blair

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.79. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

