Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for American Express Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

