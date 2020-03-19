Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Lowered by Raymond James

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBD. AltaCorp Capital lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion.

