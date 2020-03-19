Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$22.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 75.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

