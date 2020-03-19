Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Boosted by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,492,378 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,738. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

