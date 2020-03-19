QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Announces Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. QAD has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.74 million, a PE ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $131,481.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,304,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,403,321.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

