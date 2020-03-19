QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

QADA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti boosted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of QADA opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QAD will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,656,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211 in the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

