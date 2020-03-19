QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Sidoti

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QADA. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of QADA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.74 million, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 0.97. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that QAD will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,300,945 shares in the company, valued at $220,122,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

