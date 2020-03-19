QASH (QASH) Trading Up 6% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $292,234.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 6% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, EXX, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

