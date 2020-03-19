QEP Resources’ (QEP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QEP. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

QEP Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,863,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 89.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

