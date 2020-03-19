Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 73,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Qorvo stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

