QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,107,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 778,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -623.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

