Qtum (QTUM) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00020832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Bitbns and ABCC. Qtum has a market capitalization of $120.04 million and $460.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006347 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,215,392 coins and its circulating supply is 96,465,372 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Livecoin, Coindeal, Allcoin, Liqui, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Poloniex, ZB.COM, ABCC, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bleutrade, BCEX, Liquid, Bittrex, Crex24, Bibox, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Ovis, DigiFinex, LBank, Huobi, Coinone, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Exrates, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, EXX, Iquant, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinrail, OKEx, Bitbns, BitForex, HBUS, Gate.io and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

