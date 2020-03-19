QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $100,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 965,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $85,198,000 after purchasing an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 516,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,006,598. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

