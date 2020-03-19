Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $27.97 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $27.97 million and $2.04 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00038395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004340 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00364572 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001028 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015997 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002454 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005155 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.