Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $628,985.08 and approximately $39.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.04183173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00068081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.