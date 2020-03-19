Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.0750 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $5.30 million and $73,770.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.03205559 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001475 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008868 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,656,184 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

