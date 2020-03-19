Quark (QRK) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $839.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000366 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,321,069 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

