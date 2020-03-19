Quartix (LON:QTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Thursday.

QTX stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.43. The company has a market cap of $113.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. Quartix has a twelve month low of GBX 241 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.92).

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

