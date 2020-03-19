Quartix (LON:QTX) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Quartix alerts:

LON:QTX traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 211 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420. Quartix has a 52-week low of GBX 241 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.43. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.