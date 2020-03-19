Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches Market Cap of $622,246.27

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $622,246.27 and $2,329.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00072587 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,400,088 coins and its circulating supply is 168,400,088 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.