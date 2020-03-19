Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 22,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qudian has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $9.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QD shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

