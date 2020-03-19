Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 29,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,807. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

