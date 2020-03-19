Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Purchases $28,124.55 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 10,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

