QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,326.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.47 million and $65,326.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.04235387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00067812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039082 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003845 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,458,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

