Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Quidel by 4,564.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 221,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Quidel by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

