Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qutoutiao updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of QTT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 18,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,713. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

