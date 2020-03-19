Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.73. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

