Rate3 (RTE) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $368,092.60 and $74,048.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, HADAX and BitForex.

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, ABCC, Bibox, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

