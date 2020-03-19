Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $86.36 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $86.36 million and $11.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptohub and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.02521073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,757,915,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Nanex, IDCM, Bittrex, Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

