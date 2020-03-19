Raymond James Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$48.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$48.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 135.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. CSFB set a C$58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.82.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$3.80 on Thursday, reaching C$20.36. 6,189,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,267. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

