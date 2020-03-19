Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,161 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.82 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

