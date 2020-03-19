Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,697 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last ninety days. 14.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.