Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,571 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.30% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

