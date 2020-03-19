Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $96.75 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

