Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Regency Centers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 320,488 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE:REG opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

