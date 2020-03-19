Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sony were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $54.79 on Thursday. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

