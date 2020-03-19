Raymond James & Associates Buys 216 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

MTD opened at $700.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.91 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

