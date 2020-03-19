Raymond James & Associates Buys 37,102 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of CNQ opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

