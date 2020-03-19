Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Anaplan worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,358.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

NYSE PLAN opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

