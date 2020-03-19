Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.61% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,478 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,963,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,321,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,333,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

