Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

