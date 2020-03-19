Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 189,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

