Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 175.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

