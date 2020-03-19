Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

