Raymond James & Associates Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $12,026,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.