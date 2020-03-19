Raymond James & Associates Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.52% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,140,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

DNI stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

About Dividend And Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

